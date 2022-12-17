Journalist turned uthor Lindsay Sutton has delved deep into this beloved corner of Lancashire to offer up “111 Places in Lancaster and Morecambe That You Shouldn’t Miss”.

With photographs from David Taylor, the book shines a light on the famous and obscure, the natural and man-made, this glorious travel book with a difference could be a perfect stocking filler for any proud Lancastrian or tourist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are eight stories covering the Ribble Valley in the book - all interesting angles, quirky and different.

Lindsay Sutton in Morecambe with his new book

Lindsay previously wrote ‘Sands of Time’, the highly-successful book exploring the changes in Morecambe Bay, looked at through the perspective of Cedric Robinson, the longest-serving Queen’s Guide to the Sands.

Advertisement Hide Ad