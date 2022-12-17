News you can trust since 1877
Ribble Valley destinations among 111 places in Lancaster and Morecambe that you shouldn't miss

The Ribble Valley features in a fascinating new book about special places in Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond.

By Dominic Collis
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 9:01am

Journalist turned uthor Lindsay Sutton has delved deep into this beloved corner of Lancashire to offer up “111 Places in Lancaster and Morecambe That You Shouldn’t Miss”.

With photographs from David Taylor, the book shines a light on the famous and obscure, the natural and man-made, this glorious travel book with a difference could be a perfect stocking filler for any proud Lancastrian or tourist.

There are eight stories covering the Ribble Valley in the book - all interesting angles, quirky and different.

Lindsay Sutton in Morecambe with his new book
Lindsay previously wrote ‘Sands of Time’, the highly-successful book exploring the changes in Morecambe Bay, looked at through the perspective of Cedric Robinson, the longest-serving Queen’s Guide to the Sands.

Lindsay remains one of the charity walk assistants to the present-day guide, and has been called into rescue action on occasions.

