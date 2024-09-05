Brierfield arts organisation In Situ working with Harwes Farm community interest group holding night sky photography event

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:29 BST
Telescopes, microscopes and the connection between science, culture and creativity will be explored in a photography event as Brierfield-based arts organisation In Situ works with the Harwes Farm Community Interest group this September.

Over one weekend on September 14th and 15th two young scientists, Dr Melanie King and Louise Beer of the Supercollier arts collective, will help residents explore our stunning woodland and the night sky with a fresh perspective in the Enter The Equinox event at Harwes Farm CIC, Colne.

Louise is a New Zealand-born artist who uses installation, moving image, photography, writing and sound to explore humanity's evolving understanding of Earth's environments and the cosmos.

Her experience of living under two types of night sky, the first in low level light-polluted areas in Aotearoa, New Zealand and the second in higher level light-polluted cities and towns in England, has deeply informed her practice.

Brierfield-based arts organisation In Situ works with the Harwes Farm Community Interest group
Brierfield-based arts organisation In Situ works with the Harwes Farm Community Interest group
Melanie is a lecturer in Photography at Canterbury Christ Church University and her practice looks at the relationship between the environment, photography and materiality.

The artists are running separate events, with the option to sleep out under the stars. People can join for one or both of the daytime events, or for the full weekend and camping equipment can be provided.

Participants will be telescope viewing and producing moon polaroids on Saturday evening, exploring the stars and producing their own prints to take away. Sunday morning will be exploring microscope photography and polaroids.

This project, supported by Heritage Lottery and Arts Council England, has a ‘pay what you can’ approach, with a suggested donation of £10 per person for the two events, with a lower age limit of eight years.

