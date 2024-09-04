ExternalExternal
For sale: five-bedroom former golf clubhouse with views of Pendle Hill

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Sep 2024, 14:34 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this beautiful semi-detached home situated off Higher Reedley Road.

On the market with Bridgfords for £329,950 the property was once a golf clubhouse that not only is tucked away down a small private road but also has stunning views of Pendle Hill.

Take a look around.

Family room

1. 1 Kibble Bank, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5EL

Family room Photo: Mark Stinchon

Hallway

2. 1 Kibble Bank, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5EL

Hallway Photo: Mark Stinchon

Kitchen

3. 1 Kibble Bank, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5EL

Kitchen Photo: Mark Stinchon

Conservatory

4. 1 Kibble Bank, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5EL

Conservatory Photo: Mark Stinchon

