Winner announced from Nelson Food and Drink Festival drawing competition

The winner of Nelson Food and Drink Festival's ‘draw your favourite food' competition has been announced following the highly successful event, which saw thousands of people flock to the town for a fantastic day of food, drink and sunshine.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Ahead of the festival, Nelson Town Council delivered competition forms to school children from all Nelson primary schools and nurseries, where they were then challenged to draw their favourite food.

Entries were then handed in to the special competition box at the festival, with entrants also posing for pictures with their designs.

Despite a fantastic number of entries, there could only be one winner and after much deliberation, first place was awarded to Zahra Akhtar (5) from St John Southworth Primary School in Nelson, winning a giant hamper.

    Coun. Mohammed Rehan Hanif and competition winner Zahra Akhtar in NelsonCoun. Mohammed Rehan Hanif and competition winner Zahra Akhtar in Nelson
    The competition was part of a sensational day of activities in Nelson which included live cooking demonstrations from Mama Shar and Solo Pizza, over 30 food and drink stalls offering a delicious range of cuisine, live entertainment from Bollywood dancers, a henna artist, face painter and much more.

    Coun. Rehan Hanif, chairman of Nelson Town Council, said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part in our ‘draw your favourite food' competition, including our winner Zahra. The quality of entries was sensational and every child that entered can be proud of themselves, we certainly have some very talented young artists here in Nelson.

    “The competition was a great way to engage with our local community and school children, and it was brilliant to see all the children and their families attending the festival and enjoying themselves.”

