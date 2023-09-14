Tributes have been paid following the death of former Mayor of Pendle, James Keith Starkie, aged 71.

Born in Nelson, was a true champion of the community.

He represented the villages of Roughlee, Barley, Newchurch and Higham for 12 years as a councillor for Pendle Borough Council and was Mayor from May 2018 to May 2019.

He was also a member of Pendle Partnership, improving facilities across Pendle.

Former Mayor of Pendle, James Keith Starkie, with wife Janet

He was educated at Higham School, then Nelson Grammar School and Nelson and Colne College where his love of art, graphics and attention to detail began to develop.

James later set up his own advertising company called Morgan Advertising and worked with many local companies including Boundary Mill.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Council, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of our dear friend and colleague James Starkie.

“With his great personal charm and sound business approach he was well-respected and worked tirelessly to make sure Pendle residents got a good deal.

“We offer our sincere condolences to James’ family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council’s Conservative Group, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear that James Starkie had passed away.

“James was a community champion who worked hard for his residents and contributed much to Pendle. He was a kind, helpful and caring person with a huge personality.

“He always had a smile on his face which was affectionate, and made others smile too. I feel that not only have we lost a colleague but a dear friend who will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with James's family and friends at this difficult time.”

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price added: “The Conservative Group and I believe everyone who served with James will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“He enlivened proceedings in turgid meetings with witty repartee and good-natured banter.

“A larger-than-life character, he came across as light-hearted, but, in fact, was extremely passionate about the area he served so devotedly.

“He attended all the Parish Council meetings and was truly embedded in village life.

“He was an advocate for his ward and we will treasure our happy memories of him.”