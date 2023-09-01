A Pendle man, more used to gazing on the borough’s famous hill, scaled a somewhat higher peak when he trekked to the Basecamp of K2 – the second highest mountain in the world.

Rauf Bashir, project manager for Building Bridges Pendle, is one of very few people in the area to undertake the high-altitude trek to the basecamp of K2 in north Pakistan.

The 160km trek across the roof of the world in the Karakorum range of mountains, which consists of five of the total 14 8,000 metre mountains in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rauf’s extreme trek across one the most hostile environments on Earth over rock, glacier, snow and ice saw him reach the K2 basecamp goal at 5,000m, and return via the Gondogoro La Pass, an alpine pass complete with ice and snow at 5,600m.

Rauf Bashir at the basecamp of K2 mountain

Rauf said: “I had to push myself beyond personal limits ever experienced but it was worth it. The views of this terrain were absolutely beautiful and too immense for the eyes and mind to process.”

There is an event taking place via Building Bridges Pendle where the Pendle group and their overseas colleagues from the USA, Germany and Pakistan will be sharing the experience with photographs and videos on Tuesday, September 5th from 6-30pm to 8-30pm at The Garage (InSitu)- Brierfield.

If you would like to attend, please visit www.facebook.com/buildingbridgespendle page to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rauf is also running a fundraising campaign to supporting the Porter community who assist trekkers touring the mountain regions of north Pakistan and K2.

He added: “For anyone who has been on the K2 basecamp challenge or any high-altitude treks in north Pakistan, will have witnessed how remarkable the Porter community are.

“Their depth of strength, dedication, hospitality and happiness to ensure we are successful in our treks. Importantly, whilst we complete our walks in the appropriate gear for this hostile environment, the porters complete the same in casual clothing and trainers!

“Whilst carrying up to 20kilos and walking hours over rocks and glaciers, regardless of the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this campaign, we will collect spare outdoor clothing from the trekking and mountaineering community; boots, jackets, gloves, trousers, and arrange to transport all donations to the village of Askole in north Pakistan. The target set being to travel back to Askole in May 2024 and distribute all stock to the ‘Porters community’ before the trekking season starts in June 2024.

“Our shared efforts will go a very long way to ensure the health and safety of hundreds of people who are the breadwinners from their families. The porters really do put themselves at high risk by embarking on these journeys, without the appropriate gear. It is clear to understand how they will never be in a position to be able to buy branding clothing at Western prices.”

To support Rauf, please visit his fundraising page a https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rauf-bashir-1