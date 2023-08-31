Emmaus Burnley is calling on business leaders, community organisations and individuals to raise funds for people in need by sleeping out at Turf Moor.

Emmaus needs your support to provide a home, personalised support and opportunities to progress for up to 50 people with experience of homelessness in Lancashire.

By setting a suggested fundraising target of £250, you could buy two meals for each of these vulnerable people. A £10 donation pays for a homeless person to travel to Emmaus and £15 helps someone feel more valued with a counselling session.

Money raised will be split between Emmaus Burnley, Safenet Domestic Abuse Service and the football club’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community which supports 50 different community projects across East Lancashire.

Director of Emmaus in Lancashire, Stephen Buchanan, said: “We take people from the streets who have had issues with drugs, alcohol and mental health problems, support them with their recovery and help them into new occupations, new accommodation and new life.

“We need you to come and sleep out for us. We need your money. Anything you can raise for us on this sleepout at Turf Moor will make a difference to people’s lives by taking them off the streets and giving them back to their families wherever possible.”

Emmaus communities are not hostels for the homeless; they provide a home for as long as someone needs it. For many, this support and stability is like a family, providing a safe environment in which to settle and re-build lives.

For many people who experience homelessness, one of the biggest obstacles is a loss of self-esteem. Emmaus provides an opportunity to regain this.

Head of Partnerships at Burnley FC in the Community, Ben Bottomley, said: “We’re really looking forward to running the Turf Sleepout again and raising money for three brilliant charities. BFCitC run over fifty diverse programmes covering a wide range of issues including mental health, youth violence, cancer rehabilitation, food poverty and numerous others.”

To take part in the Turf Sleepout you must be over the age of 16 and should register a place for £15 at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/turf-sleepout-2023-tickets-689922375397?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Set up your Just Giving Page by copying the link below (click fundraise for us on BFCitC’s page and proceeds will be split equally): https://www.justgiving.com/claretsinthecommunity