A winding wheel unearthed in a local scrap yard is believed to be the smallest of the three wheels shown on original photographs of Woodend Colliery which closed in 1959.

It was found by one of the museum’s regular visitors and was authenticated by two of the museum’s committee, it was then purchased and brought back to the museum where it was mounted on a scaled replica of the top of the headgear, made by Mr Keith Sharp a local craftsman of Barrowford

Last Sunday it was finally unveiled by the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman accompanied by the Mayoress, in front of around 200 guests and visitors including Mr Andrew Stephenson MP for Pendle. Some had travelled from the National Mining Museum at Wakefield and from the Lancashire Mining Museum at Astley Green.

Carole Johnson, from the museum, said: “We now look forward to welcoming many more visitors, schools and groups to the museum, where they can enjoy a guided tour and learn about an Industry from a time gone by.”

The small but fascinating museum on Woodend Road, off Barden/Greenhead Lane, hosts a collection of mining memorabilia second to none, much of it donated by local miners who still visit on a regular basis.

The museum is situated at Smithson Farm, Camping and Caravan Site and is open daily (except Mondays) from 10am until 4pm and there is a café open daily for refreshments, groups are also welcome by arrangement.