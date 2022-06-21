The show, which will be held on Saturday, July 2nd, will be a welcome return after the last two years’ shows were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Grindleton WI president Alison Tapley explained how the group had to look for a new venue after previous ones became unavailable with the result that this year’s show will be held at Brave Church in Watson Street, Oswaldtwistle.

Alison said: “We last held our last Annual Show in 2019, when the theme was ‘Our Fragile Planet’; it was well attended and successful. Then Covid happened – our shows were cancelled, for 2020 and 2021 so we started planning the 2022 show – such a long time ahead!

“However the venues we used before were no longer available, and we started searching for somewhere with plenty of space and parking, which proved a difficult task! Finally we came up with Brave Church in Oswaldtwistle.

“Because of doubts over Covid, the schedule of entries has been reduced, but there will be refreshments, raffle, tombola, and it will be great if we can get support from our members and the public."

Admission is £2.50 and the show runs from 10am to 4pm with presentation of trophies at 3-30pm.