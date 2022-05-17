The annual event, organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council, attracts thousands of food enthusiasts seeking the best Lancashire produce to Clitheroe town centre.

This year’s festival on Saturday, July 30th is the first since 2019, after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

It will be back with a bang, featuring quality food and drink from around 100 exhibitors, a feast of family-friendly fun and a dollop of street entertainment.

The Clitheroe Food Festival is to return in July

A huge array of foods, from wild game and Biltong beef to cheese truckles and curry kits, Thai pies and Bavarian pastries to artisan beers and vintage cordials, along with fruit and vegetables, will be found at the festival.

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “The Clitheroe Food Festival is back with a bang and food enthusiasts across Lancashire are invited to save the date.

“Ribble Valley has created a strong narrative around food over the years and we are delighted that the festival is to return and provide vital support to local businesses as we move into the post-pandemic period.

“Festival-goers can expect top-quality artisan produce, as well as cuisine from further afield, entertainment and most importantly a warm Ribble Valley welcome.”

Further details are available at clitheroefoodfestival.com.