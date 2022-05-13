Bowland Inns and Hotels Limited, t/a James’ Places, has moved its entire banking to Barclays which has provided a £26m. facility to refinance existing debt and provide significant additional headroom to support future growth and acquisition plans.

The group owns and operates an eclectic collection of historic buildings in the Ribble Valley, Lune Valley and the Yorkshire Dales, boasting a portfolio of 8 sites including boutique hotels, exclusive wedding venues, gastropubs and restaurants.

Holmes Mill, a multi-award winning textile mill conversion is home to the group’s Bowland Brewery, Beer Hall and Food Hall, in addition to a 39 bedroom hotel and Everyman Cinema.

Mitton Hall, James' Places, near Whalley

Turnover for FY 21/22 will exceed £23m. and group employees will number over 450 by the year end. The new financing package will enable James’ Places to pursue an ambitious expansion and acquisition strategy across the North West in the coming years with a trusted banking partner.

James Warburton, managing director of James’ Places, said: “We are absolutely delighted to begin a new banking relationship with Barclays. We have been talking about the move for a number of years and it’s a great testament to Rob and his team that we have finally got the deal done despite everything that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at us.

"We can now look ahead to building a bigger and better business. We have solid foundations, we have a great operations team and we now have a great banking partner.”

Rob Morland, Barclays relationship director, put together the funding package for the deal and lifted their day to day banking to Barclays and said; “I have been in discussions with James and the senior management team for a number of years and during that time have been impressed with the outstanding quality of the Group’s offering and resilience in the face of the COVID pandemic.