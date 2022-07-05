Welcome Back websites to boost Pendle’s towns

Councillor Nadeem Ahmed, the leader of Pendle Borough Council said: “We’re working hard to support our town centres in an area which has been among the hardest hit in the country, during the pandemic.

“Thanks to money from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund to help us build back better from the pandemic, we have been able to develop these new digital hubs for our towns,” he explained.

The Government support, which comes from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is designed to support the safe return to high streets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Boardman (Barlic Bites manager) and Cllr Jodie Hoyle (Barnoldswick Town Council)

It’s also being used to provide new digital screens in Nelson – between the Place de Creil and Pendle Rise Shopping Centre and in Colne at Queen Street and at Hartley Square.

This additional funding builds on the Reopening High Street Safely Fund, which Pendle also benefitted from.

These websites are now live and include listings of businesses and shops and also things for Pendle people and visitors to see and do and local community information.

The council’s Tourism and Economic Development Officer, Mike Williams said: “It was great to help put together these new websites which will benefit all the businesses in the town centres of Barnoldswick, Nelson and Brierfield.

“We hope that any shops and businesses that are not on their town’s website will get in touch with me to get this free promotion and be a big part of what their town offers.”

Businesses not already included are being urged to fill in the online form on their relevant town website or email Mike Williams via [email protected] or give him a call on 01282 661963.

Mike added: “There are currently 67 business and community listings and we hope to rapidly build on this great start.