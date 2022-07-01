In the coming months, people in the community will be asked to contribute their ideas on how best to maximise £730,000 of funding earmarked for the project.

It’s being spearheaded by In-Situ, an organisation based in Pendle involved in the arts, community engagement and ecology.

And it’s one of eight projects being backed by the Nelson Town Deal board as part of the £25m. new towns fund which has been won for Nelson.

In-Situ Nelson

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We are making the most of this once in a generation opportunity for our town.

"This is Nelson has been granted approval by the Council and we are now waiting for the green light from the Government later this summer to invest £730,000 in this exciting project.”

In-Situ will engage with Nelson’s community for the project which aims to encourage a shared sense of ownership and pride in the town.

This is Nelson will include a programme of activities and events and the reactivation of places and spaces, bringing a sense of new life and energy to the town.

Paul Hartley, Head of Organisation and Engagement at In-Situ, the arts organisation leading the project, said: “We’re delighted to announce these early details.

“It’s a massive opportunity for people to have their say on the future of our town.”

Activities will support community cohesion through the renovation of empty shops and other commercial spaces and events to celebrate cultural diversity through music, art and workshops.

Pendle Council leader, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, added: “This is Nelson has the potential to improve the town in many ways.

“It will improve health and wellbeing through activities in open spaces, will reinforce the town’s role as a key service centre for the needs of the community and breathe new life into heritage assets and redundant buildings.”