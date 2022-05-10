Lewis Costello will be performing tomorrow night (Wednesday) at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, from 8pm.

Lewis has been taking his brand of musical comedy around the UK, as well as to places like New York, Amsterdam and Toronto, for a number of years now, during which time he has opened for the likes of Ed Byrne and Johnny Vegas, and played major festivals such as Download and Latitude.

Lewis Costello is performing at the Royal Dyche in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

This year he has chosen to do a tour of pubs across the UK, performing a new show which he is getting ready to record in a theatre at the end of the year.