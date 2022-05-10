Cliviger Sounds, which will be held in a luxury marquee on the Kettledrum Estate, Red Lees Road, is taking place on June 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The festival, which will be held in a luxury marquee on the Kettledrum Estate, Red Lees Road, had been due to take place in 2020, and then 2021.

Cliviger Sounds will be held at The Kettledrum Inn, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri are opening the weekend on the Thursday playing an acoustic set including tracks from their new album ‘The Long Ride Home’ released this year. They’ll also perform some of Kiki’s greatest hits like ‘I’ve Got The Music In Me’ and ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’.

Friday 3rd brings China Crisis who formed in 1979 in Kirkby on Merseyside, and are essentially vocalist/keyboardist Garry Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon. With hits including 'Wishful Thinking', 'Black Man Ray' and 'King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)', their distinctive AOR-fuelled pop songs were everywhere in the '80s, spending a total of 92 weeks in the charts.

On Saturday 4th The Christians will perform. They were one of a number of soul-influenced groups in during the 80’s that had strong links to UK punk rock with major hits like 'Ideal World' and 'Harvest for the World' they have proved themselves to be one of the greatest talents to come out of the UK in this period. Their frontman and lead singer Garry Christian became the group's unique selling point with his distinctive look and velvet-smooth soulful tones.

Sunday 5th there will be a tribute to D-Day as the date is the eve of the landings. 1940s costumes are welcomed as the Swing Commanders take us back in time. They are a stunningly vibrant and versatile group that performs an exciting mix of 1940s classics, boogie-woogie, western swing, 50s jump jazz and more. Comedy legend Mick Miller will be appearing at this event to complete an amazing weekend of entertainment.

The concerts will begin each night around 7-30 with the doors opening at 6pm. Tickets now on sale from the Mechanics, Burnley and from Ticketline.