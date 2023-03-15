Kiki and The Noughties Boyz, featuring Kiera Twizell and Marc Winstanley, are set to bring fun, charisma and glamour to The Grand with a slick live set, vibrant energy and the best dance floor anthems of all time, full of 80s, 90s and 00s popular classics.

Lifelong dream

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kiera (19) from Chatburn, the gig is a lifelong dream and the next step on her journey to making a living out of music.

Kiki and The Noughtie Boyz will be performing at The Grand in Clitheroe

Most Popular

The dedicated young performer worked tirelessly through the Covid lockdowns and challenged herself to learn new music skills. She even uploaded a weekly cover song for 68 weeks and produced a cover of Do They Know It’s Christmas? with 14 fellow musicians.

Kiera said: “I am working hard to pursue a career in music and am currently studying at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look to create different projects to work on. Although comfortable as a solo artist, I relish collaborating with other musicians and I perform as part of a duo, Marc and Kiki. It’s very exciting to see the diary filling up with paid bookings, knowing I’ve taken the first steps towards earning a living doing what I love.

Exciting

Kiera Twizelle

“My most exciting collaboration project is this Saturday’s gig at The Grand. To play at my local theatre doing what I love to people where I have come from and who have supported me is a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great line up of a six-piece band and an unbelievably brilliant playlist. I want this to go down as one of the best nights at the Grand. Support from Geno Eccles who appeared on The Voice UK and Alfie Odd Job as you have never seen him before is going to make for the most fun and fabulous night.”

Kiera has also recently penned her first album “Refocus” which is due out in April.

"The album is my journey in which I had to motivate myself to really achieve what I set out to do. Along the way there were so many knocks and I often became disengaged and didn’t believe in me or what I set out to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad