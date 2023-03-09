The idea is to walk 72 miles, the length of the River Ribble, over the course of April. Everyone can get involved with the fun-filled challenge, and you can use any mode of transport to take part. In fact, that’s part of the fun!

Whether you plan a daily stroll with a toddler in tow, blitz the whole 72 miles in one go, or jump in a kayak and go with the flow. There is no limit to where you take part either. You can walk the same daily route again and again, or mix it up and walk the whole Ribble Way. The only things that are out of bounds are diesel and petrol power.

Charlotte Ireland Pope of Ribble Rivers Trust said: “Rivers are precious resources, and they've shaped our landscape into the area we know and love today: from remote rivers and stunning seascapes, to Lancashire’s historic urban waterways.

“Now, it’s time to restore our rivers to their natural glory. Like all ecosystems, our rivers are facing numerous threats but it’s our mission to improve our rivers for wildlife and people. However, there is more to it than this, we want everyone to have the chance to enjoy the wonderful world of rivers.”

As part of the Big River Ramble, participants will be able to download a fundraising pack and sponsorship form. From there they can ask their friends, family, schools, and work mates to sponsor their challenge. Remember, the more weird and wonderful your idea, the more people will want to sponsor you!

All the money raised will go straight back into protecting your local rivers and the people and wildlife that rely on them. After all, rivers are more than just water. They’re places for people to relax, unwind, and decompress, whether that means a family walk, angling for the perfect catch, or a simple moment of peace and calm.