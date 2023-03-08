Longridge-based Prospect Homes has submitted a planning application to Burnley Council for the land south of the A646 Glen View Road/New Road near to Hollins Cross Farm, which is set to be discussed at this Thursday’s Development Control Committee.

The plan, however, has been met with concerns from residents.

Computer image of the plan for 200 houses on land near to Hollins Cross Farm, Woodplumpton Road, Burnley

In December 2022 ‘The Combined Residents Group’ for Wilkie Avenue, Fairways Drive, Glen View Road and Rose Hill, employed Kirkwkwells planning consultants to oppose the creation of a large retention pond behind houses on Glen View Road.

They believe the pond would not only pose a threat to the flooding of houses in these areas but in their view also a drowning hazard to local children.

One of the residents, Mr Martyn Bell, said: “Residents are mortified at this application. The land in question floods like heck at the moment, even before 200 houses go on it.

“The developers are going to have to alter the whole structure of the field. We also don’t believe the planned pond will be safe for local children who may be at risk of falling in.

“A pond like this will be deep and become badly silted over years.”

The application, which has already been deferred twice, is set to be discussed by councillors tomorrow (Thursday).

In 2022 Lancashire Local Flood Authority wrote to Burnley Council outlining that the site should not be developed due to their view of it being a flood risk, but decided in a further letter that the site now does not pose a flood threat. But residents believe this was done after a further desktop study and analysis based with no further data or evidence of a site visit.

Residents are also angry that the developer does not appear to have carried out a winter ground water survey.

The developer has since replied to flood specialist Aegaea – employed by the residents – with their expert claiming there are no problems with the current design.