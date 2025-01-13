Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnoldswick is set to stage its popular annual Ice Trail again in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s festival will have a Star Wars theme as characters from ‘a galaxy far far away’ will be captured in gleaming ice by Liverpool-based Glacial Arts Sculptors, and families can get hands-on with an interactive galactic carving wall on Saturday, January 25th.

One of the town council organisers, Coun. David Whipp, said: “The unique, free, family-friendly event at the end of January attracts thousands of visitors from across the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year's edition will be out of this world, bigger and better than ever before. The event includes a live carving of a massive Millennium Falcon spaceship and there are dozens of other activities from the same universe, with lots of people dressing the part throughout the day.

Youngsters enjoying last year's Barnoldswick Ice Trail

“The Ice Trail is part funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and, thanks to generous sponsorship from local companies, this year's Trail has more sculptures than ever before.”

There will also be a host of hand-on activities for all ages, with family-friendly crafting at multiple venues across the town centre.

Rambling Astronomer, Martin Lunn, will give ‘A Journey Through the Solar System’ talks at the library, which will also host a giant inflatable Solar System, a treasure hunt and Yoda Ears and Chewbaca crafting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Rainhall Centre, visitors will marvel at the mysteries of the universe revealed by Hubble and James Webb space telescopes in an immersive experience with projections and music.

Weather permitting, after dark, Letcliffe Park will host a ‘Star Party’ where budding astronomers will see four of the brightest planets in the evening sky, and may even see Uranus by using binoculars.

A Creators' Market in the town centre will have visits from costumed characters from a Galaxy Far Away, and children will be able to dress themselves up at a selfie-centre at the Civic Hall.

There will also be a costumed character parade on the Town Square, and budding Jedi Knights can have junior light sabre training sessions at the Frank Street Centre during the afternoon.

And last but certainly not least, a Death Star fire-fight finale with a pyrotechnic performance will be held on the town square with an ‘Ice and Light’ show to follow.