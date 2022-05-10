Ribble Valley ride cancelled

The event – scheduled to happen on Sunday, June 12th – will no longer take place this year.

Organisers Clitheroe Rotary Club have said that everyone who has entered to date will be entitled to a full refund, and they will be in touch directly with all current entrants.

Event organiser Bill Honeywell, from Clitheroe Rotary Club said: "It is with deep regret that the organisers of the Ribble Valley Ride have taken the difficult decision to cancel the annual fund-raising cyclosportive.

Organisers have had to cancel this year's Ribble Bike Ride

“The Ribble Valley Ride will return with a revised format in 2023.

“The organisers would like to thank everyone who entered this year’s event and apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this difficult decision will cause,” he added.