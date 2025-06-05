Pull on your walking shoes and pick up a pint when the popular Ribble Valley Pub Walk returns for its 11th year later this month.

The walk will take place on Saturday June 21st, organised once again by Ribblesdale Rotary Club, for walkers to enjoy a lively day of fresh air, live music, and local pubs, all while raising vital funds for East Lancashire Hospice.

Last year’s event saw over 1,000 participants take to the stunning Ribble Valley countryside, raising an incredible £36,000 for East Lancashire Hospice. With even more walkers expected this year, the 2025 walk promises a fantastic atmosphere, picturesque views, and plenty of pit stops at some of the area’s best-loved pubs.

The walk starts at Heidelberg Materials Cement Works in Clitheroe, with registration from 9:30am and an official 11am start. Participants can enjoy live music, a bar, and food before setting off. The route finishes at Holmes Mill, where the party will be in full swing.

Thanks to the continued generosity of headline sponsor Intack Self Drive, alongside valued support from Media Village, the event continues to grow each year.

“We’re proud to support the Ribble Valley Pub Walk once again,” said Russell Kerr, business development manager for Intack Self Drive.

“The Ribble Valley Pub Walk is one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar,” said Leanne Green, head of fundraising at East Lancashire Hospice.

Barry Wood, organiser from the Ribblesdale Rotary Club, said: “It’s been a privilege to watch this event grow year after year. What started as a local walk has become a real community tradition, and we’re proud to help bring people together in support of such a worthy cause.”

Registration is just £20, and the first 1,000 participants will receive an official event t-shirt.

All proceeds go to East Lancashire Hospice, helping to provide care, comfort, and support to patients and their families across Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley.

Get your walking boots ready, gather your friends, and join a day to remember.

Register your place via East Lancashire Hospice website – www.eastlancshospice.org.uk or call the fundraising team – 01254 965877.