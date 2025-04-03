Omid Djalili: Award-winning comedian who starred in Gladiator and The Mummy bringing his world tour to Burnley
Bound and Gagged Comedy will present Omid Djalili: Namaste at Burnley Mechanics on Friday, April 11th.
Award-winning comic Omid will unleash a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of the planet, covering climate change, terrorism, financial instability, oceanic pollution, and the depletion of natural resources.
Omid was the winner of the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and was named Best Actor at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. He's also been both a Perrier Award nominee and a winner of the Edinburgh Award Panel Prize. His credits range from Hollywood to television and the West End Stage with critically acclaimed performances as Fagin in Oliver! and Reb Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
Most recently, Omid starred in the award-winning movie Journey To Bethlehem and in the Channel 4 series, The Change.
For tickets, see the Mechanics website.
