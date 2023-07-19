Making his debut at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on August 5th for an exclusive evening, McClair will tell all about his iconic career and more with highs and lows both on and off the pitch.

The evening will also feature hot food, a hos /comedian and a raffle and memorabilia auction. There will also be a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Brian for VIP ticket holders.

Manchester United and Scotland forward Brian McClair will be guest speaker at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian or “Choccy” as he is affectionately known, played in some of the biggest games in the world and alongside some footballing greats. He booked his place in the annals of Old Trafford history when he became the first player since George Best to score 20 league goals for the Reds during a notable 11-year spell at the club.

His time at Old Trafford resulted in 471 appearances and he bagged 127 goals. He won 14 trophies including four Premier League titles, as well as important tenures at Scottish clubs Celtic and Motherwell.

McClair also played in 30 international games for Scotland between 1986 and 1993, and was selected for their squad at UEFA Euro 1992.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We are really excited to bring a such a well-known name in football to the venue for this special evening, where we get up close and personal with him and find out all about his illustrious career with stories off and on the field. We expect it to be a fantastic evening, with stories, laughs and food included.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad