The event, held at Ewood Park, Blackburn, recognised those personnel across the force who demonstrate hard work and dedication to making our communities in Lancashire safer for all of us.

Chief Superintendent Mark Winstanley, Divisional Commander of East Division said: “The ceremony was a fantastic opportunity to see and hear about all the achievements of our officers and staff and I am incredibly proud of those in East Division who go above and beyond the call of duty to keep our communities safe.”

“Although only celebrating a handful of individuals, I know that this kind of work is carried out daily across East Division and I would like congratulate all the award winners and runners up who have displayed the true meaning of public service, they are a credit to the constabulary”.

East Divisional Organisational Development Inspector Nick Everett

Inclusion, Equality and Diversity – PCSO Debbie Macfarlane – Runner up

Debbie was recognised for her inclusion work with asylum seekers in Darwen, being heavily involved with the Darwen Asylum Refugee Enterprise providing both emotional and practical to those who have sought asylum within East Lancashire.

Debbie has played an integral role in ensuring those coming here are housed and looked after, organising events for children, and educating colleagues on the issues refugees are facing. She is continuing to support the community and is champion for promoting inclusion in the area.

Victim First – DC Ruth Syers, East Vulnerability and Investigation Section – Runner up

PCSO Debbie Macfarlane

DC Ruth Syers from East was presented with the Runner up award for her work in supporting a victim of historical sexual assault. Her empathetic and encouraging approach impowered the victim to proceed and provided important evidence that led the offender facing multiple charges of sexual assault.

Ruth’s crucial assistance and support gave the victim the strength to deliver a powerful victim statement in court, which led to a 22-month prison sentence for the offender.

Everyday Hero – East Division Organisational Development Inspector Nick Everett – Runner up

Inspector Nick Everett was nominated for the Everyday Hero award for this unwavering dedication to supporting and developing our student Police Officers. His role as Organisational Development Inspector means that he manages the Supported Development Units, working tirelessly with his Sergeants and Tutors to ensure that these new officers reach independent patrol status to operate in our communities.

DC Ruth Syers

Nick has been described as showing exemplary standards and motivates his team and officers to strive for excellence.

Police Officer of the Year – DC David Richardson, East Division Rape Investigation Team - Runner up

DC David Richardson, from the East Division Rape Investigation Team was commended in recognition of his service, going above and beyond in his duties to protect the public, fight crime, and secure justice whilst delivering the best service for victims.