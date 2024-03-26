Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by Colne Town Council, will feature a fantastic variety of free entertainment, children’s funfair rides, a huge Easter market and special guests joining in with the fun.

Due to the number of people who attended last year’s event, a road closure will be in place to allow the event to take place safely. The road will be closed from the junction of Church street and Windy bank down to the traffic lights on Market Street from 6am until 10pm.

Easter in Colne

Services M5 and M6 to Barnoldswick and Skipton will operate via Queen Street, North Valley Road, Skipton Road.

Service M3 and M4 will operate via Queen Street, North Valley Road, Skipton Road and then to resume the normal route along Keighley Road.

Journeys heading towards Nelson and Burnley will go via their normal route.