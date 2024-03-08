Colne Easter event free for all the family
The free event will also feature a huge Easter market consisting of over 45 fantastic traders, and a variety of funfair rides.
Colne Town Council’s events and facilities officer, Mr Nathan Cutler, said: “Easter in Colne is always such an incredible event in Colne; the 2023 event was so busy and we cannot wait to do it all over again this year, it really kick starts the beginning of the warmer months ahead and we cannot wait to showcase some fantastic family friendly entertainment in Colne.”
The event takes place on Saturday, March 30th.
“There will be so many brilliant free activities and performances allowing people to come and spend a day out in Colne without having to worry too much about the costs involved,” Nathan added.
The event is sponsored and supported by West Riding Hyundai, Farmhouse Biscuits Ltd and ASDA Colne.