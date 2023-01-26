Here are 24 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

There are comedy shows galore across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley this week, as well as plenty of live music and foodie events to make your belly smile.

Here is our list of 24 fun things to do:

Friday

Comedian Gary Delaney performs during Absolute Radio Live at the London Palladium on November 25th, 2018, in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

6pm January Blues at Colne Dressers, Hall Street.

6-30pm The Allo Allo Comedy Dining Experience at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Rd, Burnley.

7-30pm Northern Live – - Do I Love You at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

8pm Padiham Comedy Club at The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St.

Saturday

10am – 1pm Take a New Direction. Half-day course at Burnley Kadampa Buddhist Centre, Brunside Mill, Parker St.

10am – 2pm The Tolkien Trail at ABC Memorial Hall, Avenue Rd, Hurst Green.

Noon Lunch Club with food served from 12-30pm at Burnley Wood Community Centre, 96 Springfield Rd.

8pm Churchfitters concert at The Pavilion, Sawley Rd, Grindleton.

Sunday

2pm Burnley Lost Souls - Guy Hennigan & Alan Massey at Greenhill Bowling, 163 Manchester Rd, Burnley.

6pm The Marching Bones at Ighten leigh Social Club, 389 Padiham Rd, Burnley.

6-30pm The Fox & The Hound at The Dressers, Hall Street.

7-30pm Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland – comedy at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

8pm The John Hackett Band at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, Rainhall Rd.

Tuesday

5 – 7pm Lovelocal x The Salvage House - business networking in Whalley

6-30pm Clitheroe Pub Night at The Rose & Crown Hotel Clitheroe, 21 Castle St.

7pm Tim Baker at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, Rainhall Rd.

7-15pm Adults’ cookery course at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

8pm Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder – comedy at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

Wednesday

2pm Mothers’ Union at Saint Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, 27 Burnley Rd, Brierfield.

7pm Big Country – Acoustic - 40th Anniversary of The Crossing at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

7-30pm The Story of Guitar Heroes at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

Thursday

11am – 11pm Pendle Beer Festival at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

7pm Ian McNabb at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.