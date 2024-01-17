News you can trust since 1877
Free over-50s event at Trinity Clitheroe this month

An exciting event aimed at linking the over-50s community with local services, support groups and activities is taking place at Trinity Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Age of Inspiration will see representatives from groups and services including Age UK, U3A, Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, Lancashire Women, Breaking Cycles Bike Library, Ryan Cooke Fitness.

Entertainment will be provided by social enterprise The Sewing Rooms who share the Five Ways to Wellbeing in a fun an interactive way, and there will be the chance to enjoy a spot of bowling with Clitheroe Bowling Club.

    Afternoon tea will also be provided by Trinity volunteer catering team, led by Jacqueline Mahl.

    Funded by The Big Lottery Fund and Lancashire County Council, the ambition for the Age of Inspiration is to ‘ignite’, ‘inspire’ and ‘connect’ over-50s to the things that keep them well.

    For more information on the event, taking place on Wednesday, January 24th from 12-30pm – 3pm, contact Carol Baird on 07581 187615 or email [email protected]. Attendance is by ticket only.

