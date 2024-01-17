An exciting event aimed at linking the over-50s community with local services, support groups and activities is taking place at Trinity Clitheroe.

Age of Inspiration will see representatives from groups and services including Age UK, U3A, Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, Lancashire Women, Breaking Cycles Bike Library, Ryan Cooke Fitness.

Entertainment will be provided by social enterprise The Sewing Rooms who share the Five Ways to Wellbeing in a fun an interactive way, and there will be the chance to enjoy a spot of bowling with Clitheroe Bowling Club.

Afternoon tea will also be provided by Trinity volunteer catering team, led by Jacqueline Mahl.

Funded by The Big Lottery Fund and Lancashire County Council, the ambition for the Age of Inspiration is to ‘ignite’, ‘inspire’ and ‘connect’ over-50s to the things that keep them well.