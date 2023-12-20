Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership win Active Lancashire Award
The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon representatives of the Let’s Live Life project at the Active Lancashire Awards presentation evening at Ewood Park.
The team came top of the league in the "Health and Wellbeing" category to scoop the prize amid competition from 15 other district winners from across the county.
Victors are celebrated for their ability to support others in their physiological health, mental wellbeing, health management, and other wider outcomes that are aided by the scheme.
From humble beginnings, the project now serves more than 700 people, aged 50 or above, on a weekly basis. They include 15 classes, which up to 40 people attend per session, organised weekly outreach exercise classes in five Ribble Valley villages, Wellbeing Wednesday sessions, supervised electronic bike rides and weekly men’s walk and talk sessions.
Collaborations with healthcare professionals and support for lifestyle changes demonstrates their holistic wellbeing commitment while initiatives such as the ‘Battle Cancer Programme’ show potential for long-term community benefits.
The project also works closely with NHS and Sport England to promote health and wellbeing. The sessions have built up participants' confidence and independence. It has also helped them to believe a better quality of life and a healthier future is possible.
Partnership manager Sam Holden said: “The award has acknowledged all the hard work and dedication of our team and wonderful volunteers.
“This award makes the future even more exciting, and given space and funding we will create more health and wellbeing services for those in need of help in the Ribble Valley.”