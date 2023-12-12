Households in the Ribble Valley are advised of changes to recycling and refuse collection over the festive period.

Collections scheduled for Christmas Day, including blue and burgundy bins and white sacks, will now take place on Saturday, December 23rd.

All other collection days over the festive period will take place a day later, so if your normal collection day is a Tuesday, your refuse will now be collected on a Wednesday, and so on.

There will be no green bin collections over Christmas, they will resume week beginning January 8th.

Don’t forget Christmas wrap, cards and packaging can be recycled and put in your white sack.

If your white sack is collected on a blue bin week, it will be collected on December 18th and January 2nd. If collected on a green bin week, it will be collected on December 23rd.

Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or if you are not on the green bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks. They can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres in Clitheroe and Longridge.

Lithium-ion batteries, typically found in anything rechargeable, such as laptops and mobile phones; nickel-cadmium batteries found in remote controls and all other rechargeable batteries contain chemicals that can ignite.

They can be taken back to the shop you bought them from, or waste disposal centres in Clitheroe and Longridge, where they will be stripped and recycled or disposed of as hazardous waste.