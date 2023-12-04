Dates and times for Christmas church services in the Ribble Valley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clitheroe Christians in Partnership announced the following details.
Thursday December 7th:
Salvation Army, Lowergate: 10am Cake and Coffee; 11am St Michael and St John’s Children’s Choir
Saturday December 9th:
10am: Carol singing with the Salvation Army in Tesco
Sunday, December 10th:
Nativity Services: St Paul’s Low Moor 9.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 11am
Joy to the World Concert: 3pm at Trinity Methodist Church
Christmas Popcorn – Christmas Craft and a story: 3.30pm at St James’
Sunday, December 17th:
Morning Service with Nativity: 10am at Trinity Methodist Church
Carol Services: Clitheroe Community Church 10.30am; United Reformed Church 10.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 11am; Salvation Army 6pm; Trinity Methodist Church 6pm; St Paul’s Low Moor 6.30pm; St. James’ 7pm.
Monday December 18th – Saturday December 23rd:
10am – 10.30am Advent meditation on the Names of Jesus in the Quiet Room at the Salvation Army
Monday December 18th:
12 – 3pm: Christmas @Warm Welcome – at Clitheroe Community Church
7.30pm: Carols by Candlelight at St. Mary Magdalene’s
Thursday December 21st
6.30pm: St. Leonard’s carol singing outside the Assheton Arms, Downham
Friday December 22nd:
6.30pm: A Christmas Pantomime by the youth and kids at St. James’
Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th
Christingle Services: Clitheroe Community Church 10am; St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am; Christ Church Chatburn 2.15pm and 3.30pm; St James’ 4pm; Trinity Methodist Church 4pm; United Reformed church 5pm; St Mary Magdalene’s 5.30pm; St Paul’s Low Moor 6.30pm
Christmas Eve Mass: St Michael and St John’s 4pm and 6pm; St Mary’s Sabden 7pm
Christmas Eve Communion: St Paul’s Low Moor 7.45pm
Midnight Communion: St James’ 11.30pm; St Mary Magdalene’s 11.30pm
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th
Christmas Morning Mass: St Huberts Dunsop Bridge 8am; St Michael and St John’s Clitheroe 10am
Christmas Day Communion: St Mary Magdalene’s 8am and 9.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 10am; St Paul’s Low Moor 10am; St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am
Christmas Morning Services: Trinity Methodist Church 9.30am; United Reformed Church 9.30am; St James’ 10.30am
Salvation Army Christmas Day Meal (Contact Captain Elizabeth) 11.30am
New Year’s Eve December 31st:
Carol Service: St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am