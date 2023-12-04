News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Dates and times for Christmas church services in the Ribble Valley

The dates and times for Christmas church services and celebrations throughout the Ribble Valley have been announced.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Clitheroe Christians in Partnership announced the following details.

Thursday December 7th:

Salvation Army, Lowergate: 10am Cake and Coffee; 11am St Michael and St John’s Children’s Choir

Christmas services will be held throughout ClitheroeChristmas services will be held throughout Clitheroe
Christmas services will be held throughout Clitheroe
Most Popular

Saturday December 9th:

10am: Carol singing with the Salvation Army in Tesco

Sunday, December 10th:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nativity Services: St Paul’s Low Moor 9.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 11am

Joy to the World Concert: 3pm at Trinity Methodist Church

Christmas Popcorn – Christmas Craft and a story: 3.30pm at St James’

Read More
Tributes to Burnley General Hospital painter and decorator Geoffrey Barras

Sunday, December 17th:

Morning Service with Nativity: 10am at Trinity Methodist Church

Carol Services: Clitheroe Community Church 10.30am; United Reformed Church 10.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 11am; Salvation Army 6pm; Trinity Methodist Church 6pm; St Paul’s Low Moor 6.30pm; St. James’ 7pm.

Monday December 18th – Saturday December 23rd:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am – 10.30am Advent meditation on the Names of Jesus in the Quiet Room at the Salvation Army

Monday December 18th:

12 – 3pm: Christmas @Warm Welcome – at Clitheroe Community Church

7.30pm: Carols by Candlelight at St. Mary Magdalene’s

Thursday December 21st

6.30pm: St. Leonard’s carol singing outside the Assheton Arms, Downham

Friday December 22nd:

6.30pm: A Christmas Pantomime by the youth and kids at St. James’

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christingle Services: Clitheroe Community Church 10am; St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am; Christ Church Chatburn 2.15pm and 3.30pm; St James’ 4pm; Trinity Methodist Church 4pm; United Reformed church 5pm; St Mary Magdalene’s 5.30pm; St Paul’s Low Moor 6.30pm

Christmas Eve Mass: St Michael and St John’s 4pm and 6pm; St Mary’s Sabden 7pm

Christmas Eve Communion: St Paul’s Low Moor 7.45pm

Midnight Communion: St James’ 11.30pm; St Mary Magdalene’s 11.30pm

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th

Christmas Morning Mass: St Huberts Dunsop Bridge 8am; St Michael and St John’s Clitheroe 10am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christmas Day Communion: St Mary Magdalene’s 8am and 9.30am; Christ Church Chatburn 10am; St Paul’s Low Moor 10am; St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am

Christmas Morning Services: Trinity Methodist Church 9.30am; United Reformed Church 9.30am; St James’ 10.30am

Salvation Army Christmas Day Meal (Contact Captain Elizabeth) 11.30am

New Year’s Eve December 31st:

Carol Service: St Leonard’s Downham 11.15am

Related topics:Ribble ValleyCoffeeChatburn