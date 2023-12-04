Tributes to Burnley General Hospital painter and decorator Geoffrey Barras
and live on Freeview channel 276
Geoffrey was well known throughout Burnley and Pendle from his 36 years working in the maintenance department at Burnley General Hospital.
Born in Blackpool, he grew up in Nelson but had lived in Harle Syke for more than 40 years with his wife of 65 years, Doris. The couple had two children Michelle Barras and Joanne Etherington.
Michelle said: “Dad was a wonderful person and family man. He enjoyed travelling, either in his motorhome and caravan, or further afield. He had travelled all over the world with mum to places including America, China and Canada, as well as cruises. Dad was a fit person who enjoyed line dancing and gardening.”
Geoffrey also leaves grandchildren Jarrod, Laura and great-grandson Elijah.
Other daughter Joanne added: “He is remembered by everyone for his warm smile that lit up the room and his care and kindness for others.
“After retirement he volunteered for the Rainbows special needs centre driving SEN children to and from the centre, and once again his smile and kindness was loved by the children he transported. He was much loved by family and friends as the man with the huge smile and a huge heart.”
The family have asked for donations to Pendleside Hospice in his memory. The funeral will be a direct cremation, but a celebration of Geoffrey’s life, with date and venue to be confirmed, will take place in the new year.