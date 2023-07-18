The popular British Cycling National Circuit Series event gets underway at 6-30pm with the Youth Race sponsored by Coalition Facilities Management, followed by the Sprint For Success (7-10pm) sponsored by Riggs Autopack, before coming to a close with The Fort Vale Elite Race at 8pm.

Visitors to the event will get the chance to see the Saint Piran UCI Continental Cycling Team including riders William Roberts, Rhys Britton, Tom Mazzone and Leon Mazzone. Saint Piran are highly regarded as one of the most dynamic cycling teams in Europe, for both setting races alight and entertaining their watching audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 60 riders have provisionally been announced for the event, including participants from Elite Development teams ROKiT - SCRT, Team PB Performance and Wales Racing Academy, as well as other GB Teams including Kalas Motip Race Team, Wheelbase CabTech Castelli and A.Fawcett Racing.

Preparations are well underway for the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix, which takes place in Colne Town Centre on Tuesday 25th July.

Most Popular

Colne Town Council and CDPP (Cycling Development Pendle Partnership) are once again organising the prestigious event, which features a closed-road 800m circuit around Colne's one-way system, making for a fast and exciting spectacle.

As well as the racing, there will be a number of opportunities for people to #ShopLocal on the night, with many of the local businesses based around the circuit confirming they will remain open for the event. These include: Duke of Lancaster, Bees Knees, About Coffee, Sweet Craze, Pendle Kitchen, Red Lion, Live Like The Boy, Greggs, The Local and The Commercial.

Nathan Cutler, events, facilities and administration officer at Colne Town Council, said: “We are extremely proud to be hosting this fantastic event once again in Colne and we can't wait to see people turning out in their thousands to both cheer on the riders and enjoy themselves.

Visitors to the Colne Grand Prix will get the chance to see the Saint Piran UCI Continental Cycling Team including riders William Roberts, Rhys Britton, Tom Mazzone and Leon Mazzone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Colne Grand Prix is a wonderful occasion for the whole town and we can't wait to see people visiting local businesses and shopping local."