Toby, who has already been dubbed a superstar of the future by blues legend Joe Bonamassa, was recently crowned Young Artist of the Year at the prestigious UK Blues awards, the second time he has received the accolade.

The 18-year-old, despite only being a teenager, is already a household name, having featured on TV shows around the world including TFI Friday, Little Big Shots USA, Spain and the UK, Comic Relief, Michael McIntyre, The X Factor, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Blue Peter and Tonight at The London Palladium, where he performed alongside McFly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also winning an Olivier Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Music" for his portrayal of Zack Mooneyham in the original Andrew Lloyd Webber West End production of School of Rock: The Musical, Toby will perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Sunday 27th August from 5pm-6pm.

International star Toby Lee will perform at this year's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne

Most Popular

His successes do not stop there, with the blues artist seeing his video jamming alongside Ronnie Baker Brooks, at the Blues Heaven Festival in Denmark, going viral with over 115 million views, while he also represented the UK at the 2018 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, which was quickly followed by an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show, where he performed and was interviewed by Ellen.

Simon Shackleton, festival co-ordinator at Colne Blues Society, said: “We are still pinching ourselves, this is an incredible coup for the Great British R&B Festival and we couldn't be more excited and thrilled to welcome Toby to Colne this August.

“He is an incredible artist, who is known all around the world and one who we feel will add something a bit different to the festival. We are already seeing tickets selling fast for the Sunday, so we urge you to get yours now to avoid disappointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby joins over 30 artists performing across two stages at this year's festival, which takes place from Friday August 25th to Sunday August 27th, and is organised by Colne Town Council in partnership with artistic directors Colne Blues Society.

Headlining the 2023 festival will be award-winning, genre-defying, singer-songwriter Elles Bailey; one of the hottest contemporary blues guitarists and considered by many to be amongst the best in the world, Aynsley Lister; and soul, blues and rock legends Xander and The Peace Pirates, whose pervasive blend of inspired songwriting and memorable performances has seen them enrapture audiences from around the world.

Once again, this year's festival is being sponsored by main sponsors Barnfield Construction Ltd, with the North West based contractors, developers and investors proud sponsors of the highly successful event in 2022, which saw over 30,000 people visit Colne over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Full festival tickets are priced at just £100, working out at just £3 per band over the weekend, while individual day tickets are also available, alongside camping tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad