Lord Street Primary School now has new outdoor provision, a vibrant and engaging space designed to promote physical activity, imaginative play and social interaction among students in the Early Years and across KS1 and KS2.

The playground and outdoor learning areas, are a result of months of planning and collaboration, representing a significant investment in the educational experiences of the pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new areas boast a variety of innovative features that will captivate and challenge students while providing a safe and inclusive environment for play.

Lord Street Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground

Equipped with modern equipment and structures, the outdoor learning provision for EYFS and the KS1 and KS2 playground offers age-appropriate play zones, including climbing walls, interactive play panels, and sensory play areas.

These carefully curated elements cater to the diverse needs and interests of students, fostering their physical, cognitive, and social development.

“The unveiling of the new outdoor provisions mark an exciting milestone for the school,” said Hayley Walsh, headteacher of Lord Street Primary School.

Lord Steet Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We firmly believe that a well-designed outdoor provision can serve as an extension of the classroom, promoting holistic development and supporting our commitment to creating a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for our students.

“We are thrilled to offer this outstanding facility that will inspire creativity, encourage active play, and contribute to the overall well-being of our students.