News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Lord Street Primary School in Colne unveils new state-of-the-art outdoor learning for Reception and Early Years pupils

A Colne primary school has unveiled a state-of-the-art new playground for its Reception class.
By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

Lord Street Primary School now has new outdoor provision, a vibrant and engaging space designed to promote physical activity, imaginative play and social interaction among students in the Early Years and across KS1 and KS2.

The playground and outdoor learning areas, are a result of months of planning and collaboration, representing a significant investment in the educational experiences of the pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new areas boast a variety of innovative features that will captivate and challenge students while providing a safe and inclusive environment for play.

Lord Street Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playgroundLord Street Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground
Lord Street Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground
Most Popular

Equipped with modern equipment and structures, the outdoor learning provision for EYFS and the KS1 and KS2 playground offers age-appropriate play zones, including climbing walls, interactive play panels, and sensory play areas.

These carefully curated elements cater to the diverse needs and interests of students, fostering their physical, cognitive, and social development.

Read more: Castercliff Primary Academy in Nelson receives 'good' Ofsted report

“The unveiling of the new outdoor provisions mark an exciting milestone for the school,” said Hayley Walsh, headteacher of Lord Street Primary School.

Lord Steet Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playgroundLord Steet Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground
Lord Steet Primary School in Colne has unveiled a new playground
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We firmly believe that a well-designed outdoor provision can serve as an extension of the classroom, promoting holistic development and supporting our commitment to creating a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for our students.

“We are thrilled to offer this outstanding facility that will inspire creativity, encourage active play, and contribute to the overall well-being of our students.

“We extend our deepest thanks to all those involved in making the project a reality. We invite parents and students to join us in celebrating the opening of this exciting addition to our school and local community.”