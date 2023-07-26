A major event in the British cycling calendar and part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series, Colne welcomed some of the best riders in the country to Lancashire for what was an incredible spectacle.

Taking place at the closed-road 800m circuit around Colne's one-way system, starting and finishing at Hartley Square, the event got underway with support races including the Coalition Facilities Management ‘Youth Race' and the Riggs Autopack ‘Sprint for Success', which were followed by the main event, The Fort Vale Elite Race.

Nathan Cutler, events, facilities and administration officer at Colne Town Council, said: “People turned out in their thousands for this very popular event, and it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the racing, as well as visiting local businesses for food and drink throughout the evening.”

Winners of the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix 2023 celebrate on the podium. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Following a fast and frenetic race around Colne's one-way system, The Elite Race saw Tim Shoreman from Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli secure first place, ahead of Leon Mazzone (Saint Piran) and Daniel Barnes (Team Spectra Cannondale) in second and third respectively.

The Coalition Facilities Management ‘Youth Race' saw the following winners: Youth A Boys - Harry Speak from Clifton CC; Youth A Girls - Ayesha Vose from ESV Manchester; Youth B Boys - Billy Ladle from Shibden Cycling Club; and Youth B Girls - Tilly Hofert from Clifton CC.

The Riggs Autopack ‘Sprint For Success' saw the following winners: National B Womens - Sammie Stuart from DAS - Handsling Bikes; and Regional A Men - Tom Cullen from Otley CC.

Colne Grand Prix cyclists preparing to set off

Len Woffindin, event organiser, said: “We've had a really good night, we've had lots of people around the town, we've had some really good racing. In the three races, it kept dry, we had good racing off the front, we had some chasing going on and each race in its own right was excellent.

"I would also like to thank our sponsors, Fort Vale, Riggs Autopack, Coalition Facilities Management, Hope Technology and ASDA for all their fantastic support.”