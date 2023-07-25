Seven members of Colne’s Stage Door Youth Theatre will perform at the world’s biggest arts festival this August, The Edinburgh Fringe

The enthusiastic performers have held several fundraisers over recent months to raise the £5,000 needed to fund this fantastic opportunity, from 24-hour tread-a-thons to sweet sales and afternoon teas.

And with escalating expenses, the monies raised will thankfully cover the costs of travel, accommodation, stage props and costumes.

The Stage Door stars have been in rehearsals all year getting into character to deliver ‘Beware the Jabberwock’, a 45-minute play by playwright and author Ron Nicol.

They will perform the play on five consecutive days from Monday 14th to Friday August 18th at Greenside’s Lime Studio and each afternoon will head out on to Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile to drum up audiences for the following day.

Janet Philbrook, artistic director of Stage Door, said: “To perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at such young ages is an incredible experience for our members and they have worked so hard to get there.

“They have to fully commit to fundraising and rehearsals throughout the course of the year which is extra to their existing lessons. I’m proud of the way they have approached everything with maturity and bags of enthusiasm and can’t wait to see them experience the Edinburgh Fringe.”

Youth member Annabelle Ogle from Clitheroe said: “I’m really looking forward to going to Edinburgh with my friends at Stage Door. It’s a really funny play and we’re having lots of fun bringing the characters to life. We have some great monster props too - but it won’t be too scary.”

Playwright and author Ron Nicol said: “I’m delighted that my Jabberwock will be burbling along with Stage Door Enigma in Edinburgh. I’m looking forward to seeing the show – and meeting the cast. I’d like to wish everybody involved every success with the production. Break a leg, keep off the grass and don’t get bandersnatched.”

Founded in 2005, the Stage Door charity’s core mission is to be inclusive - celebrating the young people in Lancashire who enjoy and thrive being a part of a growing company.