As the Forest of Bowland launches its 2023 ‘Discover Bowland’ Guide, rural business in the area’s Sustainable Tourism Network are emphasising the year-round appeal of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Tourism options

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering practical advice and information on making the most of holidays and short breaks in Bowland, the Discover Guide also showcases the increasingly diverse tourism options in the amazing landscapes of the Forest of Bowland.

Rural businesses are encouraging visitors to explore Forest of Bowland AONB all year round with the launch of the 2023 Discover Bowland guide

Most Popular

From perennial favourites like hiking, cycling and increasingly popular e-bike tours, to exploring the night skies, food tourism and the therapeutic benefits of walking with alpacas, the new guide is packed with useful tips and practical information.

The Forest of Bowland has miles of footpaths and traffic-free cycle trails, outstanding local produce and 'Dark Skies' away from sources of light pollution making it increasingly popular for spring, autumn and winter breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Forest of Bowland AONB sustainable tourism officer Hetty Byrne said: “It’s encouraging to see so many new businesses starting up in the Forest of Bowland AONB and it’s becoming increasingly clear that visitors really want to discover the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty all year round.

”From a reviving winter break at a country inn with roaring log fires and fabulous local food, to an action-packed family holiday or a short spring break as the countryside bursts back to life, the Forest of Bowland is a genuine destination for all seasons.

“And as our new Eco Escapes itineraries demonstrate, tourists can slash their carbon footprint and support the rural economy by exploring on foot, by bike or e-bike. It really is a win-win for the environment and local businesses alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Discover Guide is the essential guide for everyone who wants to make the most of their time in Bowland, from locals who want to explore its further-flung reaches to day trippers and visitors who want to get beneath the surface of this unique rural oasis on the Lancashire-Yorkshire Border.

Habitat restoration

The 116-page Discover guide also includes features about the fantastic work of the AONB Partnership including habitat restoration work for peatlands and hay meadows as well a series of short break itineraries and useful information on accommodation, hospitality and events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s guide was launched at The Fleece Inn at Dolphinholme and was attended by over 40 members of the Bowland Sustainable Tourism Business network, who enjoyed supper followed by an introduction to Dark Skies Discovery with astronomer Robin Ince.

Printed in a durable perfect-bound pocket-friendly format, the guide will be widely available at tourist information centres, hospitality and accommodation providers and other outlets across the Forest of Bowland AONB. The guide will also be available to download online.

Both the guide and the companion Discover Bowland website focus on sustainable tourism, strengthening Bowland’s rural economy by encouraging visitors to support independent rural businesses by shopping local, staying longer and exploring more.