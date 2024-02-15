Easter in Colne event offering lots of free activities and market
The event on Saturday, March 30th, will also feature an Easter market consisting of over 45 fantastic traders, as well as a variety of funfair rides and free activities.
Colne Town Council’s events and facilities officer, Mr Nathan Cutler, said: “Easter in Colne is always such an incredible event. The 2023 event was so busy and we cannot wait to do it all over again this year.
“It really kick-starts the beginning of the warmer months ahead and we cannot wait to showcase some fantastic family friendly entertainment in Colne. The event will include so many brilliant free activities and performances allowing people to come and spend a day out in Colne without having to worry too much about the costs involved.”
This event is sponsored by West Riding Hyundai, Farmhouse Biscuits Ltd and ASDA Colne.