Colne company Stafco feeding the nation's love of coffee
Stafco was founded in Colne in 2002, giving businesses the chance to offer clients and customers high-quality coffee without the large initial outlay of a machine.
Fast forward to 2008, and the recession hit. Quick-thinking Stafco switched their business model to importing and sourcing all things coffee related, including European machines and beans. It was a move that paid off.
Fast forward again to 2024, and the current cost of living crisis, isn’t seemingly affecting the nation’s love of coffee.
Alex Heap, sales manager at Stafco, which is based at Vivary Mill on Vivary Way, said: “Despite the recent struggles, people still actively want to go out and enjoy a good cup of coffee in nice surroundings. Spending time with friends and family is an important pastime for everyone.”
Stafco’s customer base include showrooms, hotels, cafes, offices, restaurants and pubs, so the machines often cost thousands of pounds. With such a big purchase, most want experienced people to show them the ropes.
In addition, coffee beans come in smaller bags in the supermarkets, whereas 1kg bags can be bought from Stafco - and people are more than welcome to visit their Colne premises to sample freshly-made coffee.
Alex added: “We have a small range of domestic products, but our primary focus is supplying businesses across the country.
“There is also a limited choice in most supermarkets, whereas we have a range of 15 premium blends covering all strength preferences and flavour profiles.”