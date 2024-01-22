A Colne family business which jumped on the coffee revolution and began leasing coffee machines to businesses is still going strong despite the cost of living crisis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stafco was founded in Colne in 2002, giving businesses the chance to offer clients and customers high-quality coffee without the large initial outlay of a machine.

Fast forward to 2008, and the recession hit. Quick-thinking Stafco switched their business model to importing and sourcing all things coffee related, including European machines and beans. It was a move that paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward again to 2024, and the current cost of living crisis, isn’t seemingly affecting the nation’s love of coffee.

Stafco was founded in Colne in 2002

Alex Heap, sales manager at Stafco, which is based at Vivary Mill on Vivary Way, said: “Despite the recent struggles, people still actively want to go out and enjoy a good cup of coffee in nice surroundings. Spending time with friends and family is an important pastime for everyone.”

Stafco’s customer base include showrooms, hotels, cafes, offices, restaurants and pubs, so the machines often cost thousands of pounds. With such a big purchase, most want experienced people to show them the ropes.

In addition, coffee beans come in smaller bags in the supermarkets, whereas 1kg bags can be bought from Stafco - and people are more than welcome to visit their Colne premises to sample freshly-made coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex added: “We have a small range of domestic products, but our primary focus is supplying businesses across the country.