Steady progress is being made at Colne’s three theatres as funding from Round One of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund is being used for refurbishment works.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Muni Theatre, Pendle Hippodrome and The Little Theatre are all undergoing significant work to attract more people into the town centre, boosting the day and night-time economy.

However, the Leader Times revealed this week that extra work on the Muni means it will not now open until the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “It’s great to see how the work is progressing on the theatres and I cannot wait to see the finished results.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne

“All three theatres are such important assets for Colne and this major investment will really give the town a boost and attract even more people to Pendle.”

A total of £1,563m. has been allocated to The Muni Theatre for a major refurbishment, including new roofing and windows, along with new heating and lighting.

The roofing work has been done and new windows fitted and now it’s on with the internal work. The theatre is set to reopen in all its glory in late spring/early summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Hippodrome has received £1,661,100, which is enabling alterations to the ground and first floor of the former historic Derby Arms public house, to extend the theatre. New lifts and the redevelopment of the existing theatre’s foyer, box office and toilet areas are also included in the plans.

Walls have been knocked through to link the two buildings internally, plasterboard is up on the newly configured rooms and a new extension is being created in the rear courtyard. The new Pendle Hippodrome is due to be completed by June.

Levelling Up funds of £262,500 will enable Colne Dramatic Society to future-proof The Little Theatre.

The project incorporates a single storey extension, including wheelchair access and facilities, along with a modern foyer, additional toilets, a green room and kitchen/bar. The new look Little Theatre is set to be unveiled in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad