Work ongoing to transform Colne's three theatres thanks to 'Levelling Up' funding
The Muni Theatre, Pendle Hippodrome and The Little Theatre are all undergoing significant work to attract more people into the town centre, boosting the day and night-time economy.
However, the Leader Times revealed this week that extra work on the Muni means it will not now open until the summer.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “It’s great to see how the work is progressing on the theatres and I cannot wait to see the finished results.
“All three theatres are such important assets for Colne and this major investment will really give the town a boost and attract even more people to Pendle.”
A total of £1,563m. has been allocated to The Muni Theatre for a major refurbishment, including new roofing and windows, along with new heating and lighting.
The roofing work has been done and new windows fitted and now it’s on with the internal work. The theatre is set to reopen in all its glory in late spring/early summer.
Pendle Hippodrome has received £1,661,100, which is enabling alterations to the ground and first floor of the former historic Derby Arms public house, to extend the theatre. New lifts and the redevelopment of the existing theatre’s foyer, box office and toilet areas are also included in the plans.
Walls have been knocked through to link the two buildings internally, plasterboard is up on the newly configured rooms and a new extension is being created in the rear courtyard. The new Pendle Hippodrome is due to be completed by June.
Levelling Up funds of £262,500 will enable Colne Dramatic Society to future-proof The Little Theatre.
The project incorporates a single storey extension, including wheelchair access and facilities, along with a modern foyer, additional toilets, a green room and kitchen/bar. The new look Little Theatre is set to be unveiled in February.
Coun. Mohammad Hanif, the council’s portfolio holder for Leisure Services, added: “This funding is a lifeline to secure the future of each of these theatres and provide quality, up-to-date entertainment venues for visitors to enjoy. Work is progressing well on each of them and I’m sure audiences will be thrilled with the end results.”