An award-winning Burnley pub is counting down the days to its headliner event of the year.

More than 50 local acts, bands, and DJs will entertain customers at The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street this weekend.

Prepare to dance all day and night at Dychefest 2025, a free music festival raising money for Pendleside Hospice. Pub-goers can expect a stellar line-up of performers, including four-piece pop band Feng-Shui, high energy vocalists Matt & Saxon, and crowd-pleasing pop-rock covers band, Three Phase, who will headline the main stage on Friday.

The fun will kick off on Friday from 3pm to midnight while Saturday and Sunday’s jam-packed programmes will both run from 11am to midnight.

The Royal Dyche, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

And if that’s not enough, don’t forget the official afterparty taking place at The Big Window in Manchester Road until 3am.

Search for The Royal Dyche on Facebook for more details about the event, including the line-up.