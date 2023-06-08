Colne’s Albert Road set to be transformed into racetrack for Soapbox Challenge

On Sunday June 18th – which is also Father’s Day – Albert Road will be transformed into a racetrack from the town hall to Tubbs of Colne in the event organised by Colne BID, in order to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Racers will hurtle down the giant ramp in their homemade carts, which must be no longer than 250cm, no wider than 160cm and no heavier than 100kg.

Aneesa McGladdery, Colne BID manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to host the Colne Soapbox Challenge for another year, a fantastic event which is completely free for spectators.

“As well as the race itself, there will be a funfair, live music, large screens around the town centre showing the race, the Independent Street Artisan Market, food and drink and a mystery celebrity guest who will launch the first cart in the race at 11am.

“As a BID, we’re delighted to have added this event to other BID-backed ones, such as the food and light festivals. We’d also like to thank other Soapbox Challenge sponsors, including Burnley College, Safran, Lazyboy Manufacturing UK, Colne Area Committee, and Nelson and Colne College to make this fun-filled family-friendly event possible.”

Brave and adventurous racers will compete to win several awards, including overall winner, most innovative cart design and best turned-out soapbox crew. The event runs all day until 6pm.

Colne's Soapbox Challenge is raising money for Pendleside Hospice

Visitors will also get the chance to grab a selfie with the mascot Sir Sidney Cartalot. And it’s also the perfect chance to grab a loyalty card from the high street shops, receive stamps for purchases made in participating shops and restaurants and potentially be in with a chance of winning £100 in vouchers.

There is still time to enter a team - you can find out how to enter, as well as further details about the event, here supersoapboxchallenge.co.uk/colne/