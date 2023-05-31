This thrilling family event hosted by Colne BID will see brave soapbox racers hurtle down a four-metre high ramp along Albert Road to the finish line outside Tubbs of Colne.

Expected to draw crowds of around 20,000 people, it will take place on Sunday, June 18th, starting at Colne Town Hall, with the first cart being released by a mystery celebrity guest at 11am.

In a Facebook post, BID Manager Aneesa McGladdery said: “These soapbox events are great for our shops and businesses, bringing in lots of families for a fun-packed day-out and leaving a lasting feel-good impression on visitors from further afield. Experience elsewhere suggests it will be great for our town centre and is likely to become an annual event.

Contestants negotiate a course during The Red Bull Soap Box Race. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

"The take-up of nearly thirty carts already is fantastic and we’re still expecting more entries. One local company alone, Senior Aerospace Weston, has entered six different teams.

"I’d also like to thank the students at Burnley College for making our cart for the BID in addition to their own.”

The event’s official charity is Pendleside Hospice but teams entering the race can raise money for their own charities.

Businesses can enter corporate teams to build and race their carts as well as non-corporate groups. There will be trophies for the top racers, plus awards like Most Innovative Cart Design, Best Turned-out Soapbox Crew and even Joker of the Day.

There will also be a funfair, live music and an artisan market.