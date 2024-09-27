Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to dust off those flares, iron out your best polyester shirts, and lace up your platform shoes, as Colne takes a journey back in time to one of the most iconic decades in history for its 1970s Festival.

On Saturday, Colne town centre will become a haven for nostalgia lovers, music enthusiasts, vintage collectors, and families looking for a fun-filled day out.

Colne BID manager Aneesa McGladerry said: “We'll be celebrating the decade with music from that time, classic cars and speciality foods all across the town centre. Colne saw a lot of changes during this decade, both positive and negative for some but it was certainly an important one for us. The building of the library, the market hall and the decade Pendle Borough was formed too.”

With a wide array of activities and entertainment spread throughout the day, here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Artisan Market with Independent Street; 70s Film Footage in the Market Hall; Photo Exhibition by Lancashire Archives at Colne Library; So Retro Events Vintage Market at the Town Hall; Classic Cars Display; Mod Bike Ride Through; Live Music Across Colne.

In addition to all these exciting events, festival-goers can take part in the Colne Clamber Pub Walk. This fun-filled pub crawl will take you through Colne’s finest pubs, with all registration fees going towards supporting Pendleside Hospice. It’s a great way to enjoy the local nightlife while contributing to a fantastic cause.

And for those who love to dress up, there’s an extra treat – £70 in Come to Colne Vouchers are up for grabs for the best 70s outfit! Channel your inner 70s fashionista, whether it’s bell bottoms, glittery jumpsuits, or bold prints, and you could be walking away with a fabulous prize.

Aneesa added: “When the bid was first formed back on 2018, we pledged to bring an additional four events to the calendar every year.

“So far we've delivered a soapbox challenge, the Winter Bloom Light Festival and The Colne Food and Drink Festival. We are thrilled that we are able to deliver on our promise of a fourth event, That 70s Festival.”