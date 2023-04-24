News you can trust since 1877
Clitheroe Castle to live screen the King’s Coronation

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is to be screened live at Clitheroe Castle.

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

People can watch live on screen at the bandstand as His Majesty is crowned on the morning of Saturday, May 6th, at a time to be confirmed.

They can also enjoy street parties at the Big Lunch on Monday, May 8th and support their community at the Big Help Out on Tuesday, May 9th.

The castle will also be lit up red, white and blue during coronation weekend.

Clitheroe Castle.
    As well as organising the live screening, Ribble Valley Borough Council is waiving road closure charges for coronation street parties and dishing out £500 grants to parish councils to help them commemorate the event.

    The Big Help Out is aimed at encouraging people to get involved in volunteering. The borough council will offer litter-picking sticks and refuse sacks to parish councils and community groups to clean up their neighbourhoods, and will collect the sacks afterwards.

    Marshal Scott, Ribble Valley Council chief executive, said: “The coronation is an opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate a

    CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    landmark event that will be broadcast around the world.

    “Sharing friendship, food and fun gives people more than just a good time – they feel less lonely, make friends and become more involved with their community – while the Big Help Out will bring them together to create a volunteering legacy from the coronation.

    “We invite our communities to celebrate the coronation in any way that feels right for them.”

    For further information about the £500 commemorative grants and to book litter-pickers or refuse collections, call 01200 425 111.

