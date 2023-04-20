The Ribble Valley is one of the UK’s most desirables places to get married.

Just ask Sam and Niamh Starkie, who starred in last night’s episode of the Wedding Valley on UKTV's factual entertainment channel, W.

The couple, who met on holiday seven years ago and married last July with a reception at Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn in Clitheroe, had their big day filmed on the new reality TV show.

The episode also features Whalley florist Laura Vickery, of The Flower Girls, who arranged the couple’s bouquets. Laura is a mum of three who juggles flowers with family and life on a farm.

Niamh (25) said: “The show is a good spotlight for the Ribble Valley. It’s just a nice feel-good show about weddings.

“The area is one of the wedding hotspots in the country. We’re really lucky with the amount of suppliers we have here.”

The newlyweds were interviewed on TV about why they picked their suppliers, which includes flowers by Laura and suits by Amelia’s Bridal in Clitheroe.

The ten-part factual series from Little Gem TV celebrates the Ribble Valley’s thriving wedding industry. It documents the highs and lows of some of the 1,500 weddings that took place in the area in 2022 – the industry’s busiest year yet. Viewers are offered a behind-the-scenes look at wedding suppliers and what goes into making a couple’s special day.

Niamh added: "We have watched the episode and it was good seeing behind the scenes of our own wedding. It’s a nice memento of our day.”

Here are 11 behind the scenes photos of Ribble Valley weddings captured on episode one and two of the show:

1 . Wedding Valley - Episode 2 Wedding Valley - Episode 2 Picture shows: Sam and Niamh Photo: Little Gem Photo Sales

2 . Wedding Valley Wedding Valley Picture shows: Natalie and Laura (make up artists/owners of Nala and Knot) Photo: Little Gem Photo Sales

3 . Wedding Valley - Series 1- Episode 1 Wedding Valley - Series one - Episode one - RX01 Picture shows: Jo and Kelly who own Amelia's bridal shop. Photo: Little Gem Photo Sales

4 . Wedding Valley - Episode 3 Wedding Valley - Episode three Picture shows: Jack and Hannah Photo: Little Gem Photo Sales