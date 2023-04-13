The ten-part factual series from Little Gem TV celebrates the area’s thriving wedding industry.

Wedding Valley launched yesterday on UKTV's factual entertainment channel, W, at 9pm. It documents the highs and lows of some of the 1,500 weddings that took place in the Ribble Valley in 2022 – the industry’s busiest year yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area not only boasts stunning countryside but numerous wedding venues and a community of cake makers, florists, dress shops and stylists. The series takes viewers through a typical week in peak wedding season, and all of the passion, drama and hard work that goes into making each couple's dreams a reality.

Kelly and Jo who own Amelia's bridal shop.

Whether it’s creating a mountain-themed cake for a hiking-obsessed couple, or pulling off a landmark ceremony for the first ever same sex wedding at a Methodist church in Lancashire, this community will go to extreme lengths to give each couple the most memorable day of their lives.

Natalie and Laura (make up artists/owners of Nala and Knot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad