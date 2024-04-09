Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The keep and curtain wall were closed to the public last October on the advice of heritage experts who are undertaking structural surveys at the site.

A quantity of pottery pieces discovered during the survey work are currently being analysed by archaeologists and first indications are that they may be extremely old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the keep and curtain wall have reopened to the public, although fencing around the keep and props inside it will remain in place over the coming months, while further survey work is undertaken.

Exterior of Clitheroe Castle. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Adam Allen, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of community services, said: “Clitheroe Castle is the jewel in the borough’s crown and the keep and curtain wall are particularly popular among residents and visitors.

“It was unfortunately necessary to close the site while heritage experts completed the surveys and we would like to thank residents and visitors for bearing with us during the closure.”

Clitheroe Castle has dominated the Ribble Valley skyline since its construction in the 12th Century by Robert de Lacy to protect the administrative centre of his vast estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1920, Clitheroe Castle was purchased by public subscription as a memorial to those who had fallen and served in the First World War.

The site is now owned and managed by Ribble Valley Borough Council.