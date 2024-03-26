Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking to a packed room, Mr Hinder spoke about green energy generation, the creation of a national care service, and career opportunities for young people.

The open forum events were designed for members of the community to get to know the candidate, share their experiences and ask direct questions on any topic.

Mr Hinder said there had been significant engagement from people across the political spectrum.

Speaking about the sessions, he said: “Over the course of these 12 events, I have met hundreds of people from all over the area and heard what matters most to them. The overriding message I received was that people across our towns and villages want change. They are so fed up with sub-standard public services, which have been getting worse and worse for the last 14 years.

“I’ve sought to give people hope that things can get better, and will get better, with a Labour government. We can’t fix the mess the Conservatives have made overnight, but with a more active government, serious about tackling the deep-rooted issues we face, and a vocal MP who will champion our area, it can be done.”

Mr Hinder has answered more than 200 questions from the public over the course of the 12 events. The wide-ranging discussions have covered all manner of topics, including NHS waiting lists, foreign policy, and investment in public transport.

“Of course, occasionally there have been times where I haven’t had an answer to a particular question, but I think people have appreciated where I’ve said ‘I don’t know; I will do more research on that topic’. This happened on Thursday with a question about social media governance - a subject I will be doing more research into.”